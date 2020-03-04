Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) PT Lowered to $3.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.47. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

In related news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,482,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 117,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,717 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

