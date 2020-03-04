Timothy J. Cutt Purchases 23,364 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Stock

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE QEP opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.31. QEP Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

