Theodore W. Mowery Purchases 1,500 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,500 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.13 per share, with a total value of $33,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore W. Mowery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,056 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $25,893.12.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $180.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.