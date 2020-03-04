Tharisa (LON:THS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.10

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.10 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.78), with a volume of 32544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a GBX 0.19 ($0.00) dividend. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

About Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

