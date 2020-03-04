Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.
TDS stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after buying an additional 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 456,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,922 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Telephone & Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.
