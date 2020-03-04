Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

TDS stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after buying an additional 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 456,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,922 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

