Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.70% from the company’s previous close.
TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.
Teck Resources stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
