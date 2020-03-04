Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.70% from the company’s previous close.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Teck Resources stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

