Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.45% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.