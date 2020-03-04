Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SUM opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

