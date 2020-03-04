Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $26.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

WES opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,468 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 982,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,302,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

