Stephens Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $65.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on W. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.66.

W stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $96,020.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,694.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,566. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,756,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wayfair by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

