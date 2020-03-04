Stephen Rouvray Purchases 50,000 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) insider Stephen Rouvray acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).
ASX KPG opened at A$0.88 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.69 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 million and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.91.
Kelly Partners Group Company Profile
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.