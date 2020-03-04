Stephen Rouvray Purchases 50,000 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) insider Stephen Rouvray acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

ASX KPG opened at A$0.88 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.69 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 million and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.91.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting services to private businesses and clients, and families in Australia. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, business succession and valuation, cash flow and document management, insurance, corporate and M&A advisory, philanthropy, property management, strategic planning, wealth protection structuring, tax and accounting compliance, financing, marketing advisory, and specialist and strategic tax consulting services.

