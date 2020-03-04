State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STT. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.53.
STT opened at $65.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.