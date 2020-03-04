State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STT. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Get State Street alerts:

STT opened at $65.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.