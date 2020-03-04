Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 468.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 543,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 447,857 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

