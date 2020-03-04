SSE (LON:SSE) PT Raised to GBX 1,488 at Goldman Sachs Group

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,461 ($19.22) to GBX 1,488 ($19.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded SSE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,492 ($19.63).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,603.50 ($21.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,566.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,355.33.

In related news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

