Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 26668911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Solo Oil Company Profile (LON:SOLO)

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

