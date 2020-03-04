Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.63 ($2.38).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 149.30 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.27. The stock has a market cap of $608.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 239 ($3.14).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

