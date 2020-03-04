Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,384,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 164,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -109.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,766 shares of company stock worth $10,900,567. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

