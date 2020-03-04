Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Scientific Games worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $15,329,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 260,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Scientific Games stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.26. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

