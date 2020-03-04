Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Sally Beauty worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 643,502 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 55.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 147,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,150 shares of company stock worth $271,458. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

