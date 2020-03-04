Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 810 ($10.66).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

LON SAFE opened at GBX 820 ($10.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 809.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 577.57 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Safestore’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

