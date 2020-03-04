Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 810 ($10.66).
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
LON SAFE opened at GBX 820 ($10.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 809.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 577.57 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67).
In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
