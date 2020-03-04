Ryan L. Vardeman Acquires 33,714 Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman bought 33,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,131.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. BSQUARE Co. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

