Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 135.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

