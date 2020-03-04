Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,310.65 ($56.70).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 3,964 ($52.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,220.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.