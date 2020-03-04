Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given New GBX 545 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 545 ($7.17) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.45).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 526.20 ($6.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.21. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 511.80 ($6.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

