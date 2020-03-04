Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Envestnet (ENV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Envestnet (NYSE: ENV):

2/21/2020 – Envestnet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Envestnet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Envestnet was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/21/2020 – Envestnet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Envestnet was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/3/2020 – Envestnet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Envestnet Inc alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,238 shares of company stock worth $11,913,939. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 121.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 39.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 110,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.