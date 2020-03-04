Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.