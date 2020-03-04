Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBI opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.