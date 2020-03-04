Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Plexus worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Plexus by 10.3% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

