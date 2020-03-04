Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 24180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market cap of $52.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

