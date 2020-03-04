Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $186.51 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

