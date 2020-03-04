Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 255,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 19.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $350,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

PKBK opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,880.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $331,150. 17.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.