Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 77,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

