ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ORIX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ORIX by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in ORIX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IX opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.56%.

IX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

