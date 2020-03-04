Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.41% of Oppenheimer worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 4,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

