Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.15

Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 309590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

About Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources. in Canada and Yukon. It focuses on the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

