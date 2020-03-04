NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,260,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $265.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

