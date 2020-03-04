NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOW by 51.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NOW by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 69,683 shares in the last quarter.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.56. NOW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

