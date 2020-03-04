Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Novanta worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Novanta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Novanta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

