NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 141,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NorthWestern by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.