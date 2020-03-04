Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 866768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $57.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.