Niccole Stewart Sells 1,600 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FCPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

