Niccole Stewart Sells 1,600 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $32.50.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on FCPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.
