Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NEM opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,337 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

