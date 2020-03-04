Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

