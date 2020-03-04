Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $58,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Navient by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 379,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 110,405 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Navient by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

