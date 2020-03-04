Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Position Reduced by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up about 0.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.74, for a total value of $1,668,842.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,021,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,723,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.41, for a total value of $1,275,175.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,004,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,326,623.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,225 shares of company stock worth $15,702,094. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Morningstar stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

