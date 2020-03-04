Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Morningstar worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 20.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.41, for a total value of $1,275,175.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,004,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,326,623.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.74, for a total value of $1,668,842.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,021,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,723,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,225 shares of company stock valued at $15,702,094. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

