Morgan Stanley Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on W. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.66.

Shares of W opened at $62.20 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -13.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,566. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 178.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 75.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 47.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

