Modern Water (LON:MWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.61

Modern Water Plc (LON:MWG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 417674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.36.

About Modern Water (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring. It owns, installs, and operates water and industrial water treatment membrane solutions and products, including membrane brine concentration technologies; multi stage flash desalination plants; forward osmosis desalination plants; evaporative cooling systems; and enhanced oil recovery and hydro osmotic power applications.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Modern Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modern Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.