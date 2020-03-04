Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.00

Mincon Group PLC (LON:MCON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 7600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.15).

The firm has a market cap of $184.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers various rock drilling down the hole hammers and bits for various industries, including production and exploration mining, as well as water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation down the hole products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

