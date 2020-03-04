Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.47, a current ratio of 21.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85.

About Midland Exploration (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.